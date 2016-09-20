Angelina Jolie Filed For Divorce From Brad Pitt Amid Substance Abuse And Anger?!

Angelina Jolie Filed For Divorce From Brad Pitt Amid Substance Abuse And...

Holy crap, TMZ has just confirmed that Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from actor Brad Pitt over the kids, his substance abuse and anger management problem!

TMZ sources say, Angelina became “fed up” with Brad’s consumption of weed and possibly alcohol, and mixed with what she believes is “an anger problem” … felt it became dangerous for the children.

There was no alleged “third person” … her decision to file was solely over Brad’s interaction with their children..

Jolie, who’s being repped by disso queen Laura Wasser, is not asking for spousal support.

Jolie lists the date of separation as Sept. 15, 2016.

They married in August 2014. They’ve been together since 2004.

Looks like our spies were right again, after we had heard and reported there had been problems in the relationship. Holy crap, We just could not believe it!

This story is developing, we will update as they come in.

We will also just put this right here:

