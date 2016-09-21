Brad Pitt Will Not Accept Visitation Rights, Wants Joint Custody Of Children

As we previously reported, Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from actor Brad Pitt on the grounds of drug abuse (marijuana) and anger management issues.

In the divorce documents, Angelina Jolie is requesting full custody of their 6 kids and only offering visitation rights to Brad.

Brad Pitt has gone on record with the media saying: “That will not be allowed, I do not want to hurt the children. However, I will not accept just visitation rights, not in a million years.” Angelina though is claiming that due to Brad’s drug use and anger control, she does not feel that the children will be safe with Pitt.

Insiders of the couple have said that Brad has not one single time put the children in any danger.

There is also rumors of Brad cheating on Angelina with his “Allied’’ co-star Marion Cotillard, 40, for months during the pair’s filming of the World War II drama in London. This came to light after it was said that Angelina hired a privet eye to follow her husband, after she had her suspicions of infidelity. We are still looking into these claims.

This is all kind of ironic, considering Angelina hooked up with Brad while he was with well known to be with Jennifer Aniston.

This Hollywood divorce is set to get very nasty!