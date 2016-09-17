60 Year Old Mel Gibson Knocks Up 26 Year Old Girlfriend Rosalind Ross With Super Mega Strong Sperm

Still one of the sexiest men on the planet, 60 year old Mel Gibson, has officially confirmed that his super power sperm has knocked up 26 year old girlfriend Rosalind Ross. The couple of 2 years now have confirmed that they are expecting the newborn sometime early next year.

Mel Gibson currently has 8 children ranging in age from 6-36 and says that all of his family is perfectly happy for him and his very young girlfriend. Mel takes the saying ‘age ain’t nothing but a number’ to the extreme!

Mel recently commented on all the gossip telling ShowbizSpy: “We are in love like you could not believe, I am happier today than I have ever been. We are so excited, I am just so happy man really, I don’t know what else to say other than that.” When we asked about the possibility of marriage: “We are fine with how we live our life right now, if things change in the future, we will go down that road at that time… but right now we are good and just happy where we are.” Lastly, we asked about his sperm being labeled as “Super Sperm” and Mel replies: “*laughing* I love to stay in shape… I guess that part benefits from my health and workout routine as well”. Well said Mel, well said ;)

Being that Braveheart is one of my all time favorite movies, and Mel is one of my favorite actors. I am going to give him a pass on the whole age thing everyone is crying about all over social media, and say nothing more than… way to go Mel, congratulations and you do you!