Confirmed: African American Zendaya To Play Spider Man Girlfriend Mary Jane Watson

For the first time ever, Mary Jane Watson that is Spider Man’s main squeeze will be played by an African american actress/model, after Disney star Zendaya has behind the scenes landed the role unofficially.

The news was started by The Wrap claiming: “Zendaya will be playing long-time Spider-Man love interest Mary Jane Watson in next summer’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” two individuals with knowledge of the project told TheWrap”. They go on to claim: “Diehard Spidey fans have long speculated about whom the 19-year-old Disney Channel star would portray in Sony’s high-profile reboot of the superhero franchise, starring British actor Tom Holland as a teenage Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man”.

ShowbizSpy has confirmed through Robert Downey Jr. who said: “Zendaya will be a great Mary Jane, she is very talented and a great girl that will bring a lot to the table.”

The new Spider Man is set to hit theaters July of 2017.

There has of course been those that are extremely pissed off about the fact that she is black, and that the story line should stick to the comics and not try to mix in color for the sake of being politically correct. Just go look at social media… In our opinion though fuck that, we believe that white or black Zendaya will be a great addition to the cast and can’t wait to see Robert Downey Jr’s role in the film!

According to box office insiders, they will be heavily marketing Spider-Man Homecoming to try and be the “it” movie for the summer of 2017.