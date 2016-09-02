Confirmed: Doctor Who’s Karen Gillan Will Star In Jumanji Sequel

One of the Doctors top ranked sidekicks Amelia Pond played by ginger actress Karen Gillan, has traveled through space and time, and helped conquered the galaxy with the Dr. but now has a new challenge ahead of her… as she joins cursed roll the dice board game adventure sequel Jumanji part 2.

Karen has really been on the move lately with her acting career, also landing a role in both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as the bald character Nebula.

The Rock took to his Instagram account to release the fantastic news, where co-star Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to Gillan, describing her as “the girl who is so bad ass she shaved her freaking head for Guardians of the Galaxy” and as playing the “most important role” in the movie, and frankly it seems like the only person more excited by this news than Doctor Who fans is the former Rock himself.

Gillan told ShowbizSpy directly: “I am super excited to be a part of a film with ties to one of my favorite movies as a child, and to work with Dwayne, Jack and Kevin should be a hoot.”

As we mentioned Gillan was one of the favorite characters of the Doctor Who series from whovians worldwide. Here is a few clips showcasing Gillan interviews: