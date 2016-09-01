Confirmed: Drake & Rihanna Officially Having Sex As Hollywood’s A-List Couple

We called it in February of this year, that Rihanna and Drake were knocking boots on the down low, and now our spies inside information as usual turned out to be true.

Yesterday Drake was a bit pissed off that Rihanna was showing so much worry about Chris Brown, and his mansion standoff with police.

Fast forward to today and Rihanna was busted with tons of photos sucking face with Drake in Miami. Fact is they’ve been inseparable since Sunday night at the VMAs… but friends close to them tell tabloid TMZ: “They’ve really been a thing seriously again since January when they shot her “Work” music video.”

Sources close to the couple are also saying that all the guest appearances at each other’s concerts this year haven’t been just for show, it was to spend as much time together as possible while touring. As we all know the biggest “break up” reason in the celeb business is cheating due to not being together and traveling so much, that and having the opposite sex constantly throw themselves at you. Seems they are trying to knock that issue out of the park, by making sure they go everywhere together.

Drake according to our spies is truly head over heals in love with Rihanna, and is doing everything he can to show his love, including taking out billboard adds as you can see below. LOL

When he extra ❤🏆!!! A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 26, 2016 at 3:43pm PDT

Will this relationship last remains to be seen, however they have been an item in the past and had problems with cheating, or at least rumors of cheating. Drake though seems to be the real deal this time, and Rihanna has said she is ready to settle down with the “one”. Only time will tell in this Hollywood A-List relationship.