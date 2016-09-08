CONFIRMED: Super Troopers 2 Starts Filming Outside Of Boston!

After being fooled only about a million times with false hope that Super Troopers 2 was on the move by bull shit tabloid sites, we can now confirm 100% that indeed the film is a go right ‘meow’!

The news broke after Broken Lizard, the company filming the sequel posted news on their official Facebook account.

Last year, production raised enough cash via Indiegogo to head into production, doubling their intended budget of $2 million to $4.4 million, and it was reported last October that filming had begun outside of Boston last fall with an addition $1 million from private sources.

At this point they are still piecing the film together, as Broken Lizard reported from the set on their Facebook page, stating: “Action, chickenf**kers: back on set and we just shot the first new scene of#SuperTroopers2.”

As we previously reported, Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske have all returned to their posts at the Vermont State Police Department. While Chandrasekhar also serves as director again.

Go Team RamRod 2.0!

Here is a little tease from the first Super Troopers, that never really got the love the film should have.