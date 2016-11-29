Ewan Gordon McGregor ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ To Return in Star Wars: Episode VIII

Ewan Gordon McGregor is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of his generation, and portrays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first three Star Wars episodes.

Ewan has recently expressed interest in reprising his iconic role once again. Today we have another unconfirmed report that reveals there is a good reason why LucasFilm isn’t ready to move forward with any Obi-Wan spin-offs yet, because he may return in either Star Wars 8 or Star Wars 9.

There have also been no shortage of rumors that claim Rey (Daisy Ridley) is related to Obi-Wan Kenobi, but nothing has been confirmed. When asked about the possibility of an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off, Anthony Breznican teased that he has heard LucasFilm may bring this iconic character back for one of the upcoming Saga films, Star Wars 8 or Star Wars 9. Here’s what he had to say below.

“Um, I have heard rumors that the one reason they haven’t moved sooner on Obi-Wan is that they’re not done with Obi-Wan quite yet in the Saga films. So I wouldn’t be surprised to see an Obi-Wan thing happen beyond Episode IX. Which it would have to anyway, because they’re booked up until Episode IX.”

You may recall that Ewen McGregor did provide the voice of Obi-Wan for one line in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, while a recording of the late Alec Guinness saying “Afraid” as Obi-Wan in the original trilogy, was edited to say “Rey,” along with Ewen McGregor’s line, “these are your first steps.” While it hasn’t been confirmed if Obi-Wan will be seen or heard in Star Wars 8 or not, Anthony Breznican speculates that there will certainly be some reference to Obi-Wan in the next two Saga films. Here’s what he had to say below.

“So I don’t think that’s controversial to say, but I think that there’s bound to be some reference to Obi-Wan – and I’m not being coy here, this is literally all I know is that [Lucasfilm’s thinking is] ‘Ehh, if you want to tell an Episode IX story, it’s better that it happens after this first trilogy, because things that happen in it can maybe reference The Force Awakens trilogy,’ if that makes any sense. Some of this is sort of like doing CIA spywork, where you get little pieces of information and then you try to connect them. But I think that they’ll probably be some reference to Obi-Wan in the Saga films, and his connection to whatever characters he happens to have a connection with. I’ve already written that I think that Rey has some kind of connection to him – family connection. So if that’s the case, maybe we see a part of that play out in the future Obi-Wan movie. Ewan McGregor would be the perfect age to reprise that [character]. So he seems game to do it, and I thin [the movie] hasn’t been one they’ve greenlit just yet, but partly because they’re still shaping that story. So we’ll see. I think it’s – again – kind of a no-brainer.”

Our insiders are telling us that there is already steps in place to re-introduce his character in a big way in future filming including in the upcoming Rogue One, so life seems to be great for past Star Wars cast.

Here is some video done by Star Wars HQ basically saying the same thing that we are hearing today, great job guys!

