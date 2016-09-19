As Expected, Game Of Thrones Kills The Competition At The 2016 Emmys

The sixth season of the amazingly successful HBO series ‘Game Of Thrones’ killed all before it at the 2016 Awards, becoming the most awarded tv show in the Emmys history!

They were up for 24 total awards and walked away with 12 at Sunday night’s 2016 Emmy awards in Los Angeles for a total of 38 now, breaking a record set by the also very past successful sitcom Frasier with a total haul of 37 Emmys.

The Battle of the Bastards episode was singled out for praise, and won awards for best drama writing (David Benihoff and DB Weiss) and directing (Miguel Sapotchnik). This was the episode that had one of the highest ratings for the show ever, and in our opinion was one of the best episodes of anything we have ever seen.

The series already became the most-honored drama series after picking up nine Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremony last weekend, surpassing longtime title holders Hill Street Blues and The West Wing. By scoring another three awards Sunday, Thrones becomes the only prime-time scripted series to ever have won this many awards.

There has been a ton of controversy most recently about the series, but hopefully everything will work out and we will see GOT only get bigger. Is that even possible? lol

Below is talk about the Battle Of The Bastards episode that had people watching, gasping for air:

