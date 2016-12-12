The Fate Of The Furious Movie Trailer Finally Hits The Web With Massive Action & Beautiful Women

The day has finally arrived!

Earlier in the week, Universal Pictures released a short video feature that showed choice bits of footage from behind-the-scenes of this movie, as well as clips from the entire series leading up to it. Then, they released a very brief trailer tease just a couple of days ago and finally, today, we got the full trailer for The Fate of the Furious. In case all of the action is a bit too distracting to pick on any actual story elements, here is the official synopsis for Fast and Furious 8.

“Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game-and the rest of the crew has been exonerated-the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.”

There is still the “rumors” that are very much true of the constant tension between the Rock and Vin, making many wounder if they will be together in IV, as it has already been confirmed there will be at least 10.

Worldwide, the Fast & Furious franchise has grossed nearly $4 billion, with $1.5 of it coming from Furious 7 alone. So Universal is planning on keeping this cash cow going at least through Furious 10, assuming audiences don’t grow tired of the franchise by then. All signs point to that being very unlikely, since people seem to only become more interested with each installment. So don’t expect F8 to wrap things up entirely, even though the name sort of implies that to be the case.