G.I. Joe 3 Delayed Again: Dwayne Johnson Just Does Not Have The Time To Film Despite False Tabloid Reports

G.I. Joe 3 Delayed Again: Dwayne Johnson Just Does Not Have The...

G.I. Joe 3 has NOT been delayed because Dwayne Johnson does not want to do the film anymore, despite tabloid’s reporting otherwise.

Most recently some of the same old high ranking crap tabloids, came out with a false story after the announcement that GI Joe 3 has been delayed until further notice. Saying that: “Dwayne does not want to do the film and thinks it is crap.”

This is NOT true my friends, we reached out to Dwayne and can tell you 100% the reason why he has not started the film… is only because he just does not have the time right now. Dwayne is one of the busiest male actors in Hollywood, and has his entire day… every single day booked.

Let’s look at what he is doing right now:

Filming – Jumanji

Production – Journey 3: From the Earth to the Moon

Production – Baywatch

Production – Fast 8

Production – Moana

Production – Doc Savage

Production – Rampage

Production -San Andreas 2

As you can see the man is pretty damn busy, and even GI Joe producers know damn well he is money in the bank and will not shoot without him. So bottom line, they must wait on The Rock AKA “money in the bank Johnson” to start filming.

GI Joe 3 will happen, though we are told filming will probably not start until the middle of next year at the soonest. Until then here is the cool trailer from #2 Retaliation: