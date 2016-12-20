HARRISON FORD RETURNS IN NEW BLADE RUNNER 2049 SCI-FI MOVIE TRAILER

Warner Bros. has dropped the first teaser trailer for Blade Runner 2049, and it’s simply stunning. We get our very first look at Ryan Gosling as LAPD Officer K. And a first look at Harrison Ford’s return as Rick Deckard. This trailer is an announcement for the 2017 release, with the sequel coming to theaters October 6 2017.

Summary: Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

The original movie explored the connection between flesh and blood humans and their synthetic counterparts called Replicants. Ford starred as Replicant hunter Rick Deckard, with many believing him to be one himself. Though it has been that an answer to this question probably won’t be revealed in the new movie. Fandango has caught up with Ryan Gosling for some more intel on the film. And he offered a big hint that we might not be seeing that much of Ford, even though we do get his first appearance in this teaser.

Initially, Denis Villeneuve was against the concept of a sequel to Blade Runner (1982), as he felt it could violate the original. But after reading the script, which he and Harrison Ford have described as “one of the best” they have ever read, he committed to the project, stating that Ford was already involved at that point: “To be very honest with you, Harrison was part of the project before I arrived. He was attached to it right from the start with Ridley [Scott]. I met him and he’s honestly one of the nicest human beings I’ve met and is one of my favorite actors of all time, so for me it’s a lot of pleasure.”

Though the new Blade Runner seems to have one hell of a cast with celebs like Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Jared Leto to name a few.

Here is some takes from the original Blade Runner from 1982:

