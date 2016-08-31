Mark Hamill Confirms Luke Skywalker Will Return In Star Wars: Episode IX

Fans across the world were super worried that Mark Hamill’s iconic character ‘Luke Skywalker’ may end up like Harrison Ford’s Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens did. But Mark Hamill has now confirmed that the Jedi Master will live through the next chapter to face the dark side yet again in this trilogy ending sequel, to be directed by Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow.

Hamill posted a crazy video on Twitter earlier today, that showed the actor getting his beard trimmed off. While it was certainly exciting to see a fresh shaven Jedi string back at us, it was the caption that accompanied this video, that has captured Star Wars Fan’s attention. This pretty much confirmed that Star Wars 9 is going to bring back the Jedi Master.

Mark had only one minute of screen time at the end of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, with Rey visiting him on the secluded planet of Ahch-To. Star Wars: Episode VIII is said to pick up mere moments after this scene, and will find Luke training Rey to become a Jedi Knight. Other rumors claim that Kylo Ren will kidnap Finn and Poe Dameron, forcing Rey to come out of hiding and face him. All the while, Skywalker will be forced to contend with The Knights of Ren, where he will get to show off some of his new Jedi powers.

We can all now rest assured, that Master Jedi Luke Skywalker’s story is not done in the upcoming ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’, which hits theaters in December 2017. And looks like his future in the franchise is going to be big time!

If you are unsure of Skywalkers history, this video may help catch you up a bit on the history:

