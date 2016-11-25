RIP: The Brady Bunch Mother Actress Florence Henderson (Carol Brady) Passes Away At 82

Sad day for sure as the mother of The Brady Bunch that so many of us knew and loved has passed at 82 years young.

The actress passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure, confirm by her reps. She was surrounded at the time of her death by friends and family members. Just days earlier, Henderson was at the “Dancing With The Stars” finale in support of Maureen McCormick, who played her daughter on “The Brady Bunch” from 1969-1974 and was a contestant this past season on the dance competition show. Henderson herself was on “Dancing With The Stars” in 2010.

Celebrities have taken to social media in an outpouring of sadness, after the loss of one of Hollywood’s most talented and wholesome actresses:

Florence Henderson was a dear friend for so very many years & in my <3 forever. Love & hugs to her family. I'll miss u dearly #RIPFlorence — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 25, 2016

Broken hearted. She was like a mom to is all. I'm grateful I had the chance to get to know you these past few years. RIP #FlorenceHenderson — Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) November 25, 2016

RIP the dear #Florence Henderson. You were a light. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) November 25, 2016

RIP Florence Henderson. "The Brady Bunch" was everything. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 25, 2016

Florence Henderson-Warm Talented & kind passed away today.Thank you Florence for being such a kind generous friend to Alexis. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 25, 2016

I will miss you Florence Henderson 💕 pic.twitter.com/at8c1GOTUr — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) November 25, 2016

The love goes on for miles… #FlorenceHenderson

Here is some video, that will bring a smile to your face:

