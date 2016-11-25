RIP: The Brady Bunch Mother Actress Florence Henderson (Carol Brady) Passes Away At 82

Sad day for sure as the mother of The Brady Bunch that so many of us knew and loved has passed at 82 years young.

The actress passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure, confirm by her reps. She was surrounded at the time of her death by friends and family members. Just days earlier, Henderson was at the “Dancing With The Stars” finale in support of Maureen McCormick, who played her daughter on “The Brady Bunch” from 1969-1974 and was a contestant this past season on the dance competition show. Henderson herself was on “Dancing With The Stars” in 2010.

Celebrities have taken to social media in an outpouring of sadness, after the loss of one of Hollywood’s most talented and wholesome actresses:

The love goes on for miles… #FlorenceHenderson

Here is some video, that will bring a smile to your face:

