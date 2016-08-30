RIP Legendary Actor Gene Wilder Has Passed Away at 83 After Complications From Alzheimer’s Disease

RIP Legendary Actor Gene Wilder Has Passed Away at 83 After Complications...

This death really hits us hard, as Gene is one of our favorite actors of all time, bringing to life movies like Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein and many more.

Social Media has been blowing up with love of the actor, just go do a search for #GeneWilder:

Farewell #GeneWilder, comic genius. Thank you for all those happy happy hours. pic.twitter.com/O6oHS9TQqX — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) August 29, 2016

Together again. RIP #GeneWilder true master of his craft https://t.co/iH4SwyXzFU — Lucy Liu (@LucyLiu) August 30, 2016

So sad that the inspiringly talented #GeneWilder has left us. He was one of the kindest souls I've ever met. 😢 pic.twitter.com/JoEUa2IS0s — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) August 30, 2016

In the later years of his wonderful life, Wilder spent most of his free time writing. His memoir, Kiss Me Like a Stranger: My Search for Love and Art, was released in 2005. He went on to pen a number of fictional novels, including My French Whore, The Woman Who Wouldn’t, and Something to Remember You By: A Perilous Romance.

He’s survived by his nephew and his fourth wife, Karen Boyer, whom he married in 1991. Wilder’s other former wives include Mary Mercier and Mary Joan Schutz, aka Jo Ayers.

Revisit some of Wilder’s most classic on-screen appearances below.