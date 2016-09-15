The Smoldering Dr. Bravestone ‘Dwayne Johnson’ Confirms Jumanji 2 Sequel Started Filming Today!

Ok people we have been reporting on this for some time, but now Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that filming of Jumanji 2 started today.

Dwayne is one of the rare celebs that part of his clause in doing movies, is that he gets to release updates via social media. Here is what The Rock had to say about the new Jumanji 2 sequel that started filming today in Honolulu, Hawaii at the same time he was promoting the Disney animated film Moana:

Dwayne Johnson is playing a character named Dr. Bravestone, who the actor revealed in a piece of concept art he shared through social media as you can see here:

Dwayne Johnson has said in the past that this movie will be a “continuation” of the original story, and will pay homage to the late great actor Robin Williams’ character Dr. Alan Parrish, who was the 12-year-old boy trapped in a board game after some bad luck with the dice back in 1969 who is released 45 years later.

According to MovieWeb, Jake Kasdan is directing Jumanji from a script that has been worked on by a number of writers, such as Zach Helm (Stranger Than Fiction), Chris McKenna (The LEGO Batman Movie), Jeff Pinkner (The Dark Tower), Scott Rosenberg (Gone In 60 Seconds) and Erik Sommers (Spider-Man: Homecoming). Jumanji has been given a July 28, 2017 release date, putting it up against an untitled Disney fairy tale project. Take a look at the first set video from Jumanji featuring The Rock and his co-stars on the Hawaii set.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding this movie… those that want it and those that don’t want to taint one of Robin Williams best charactors. All we here at ShowbizSpy know, is we are ready for Dwayne to knock this one out of the park come 28 July 2017!