Star Wars IX To Start Filming 2 Years Before Release Date With Real Shooting From Outer Space!

Disney and LucasFilm seem to not be waiting around with their Star Wars franchise as new reports have come out, that part 9 will start filming in the spring of 2017, two years before its expected release date.

Filming is said to be held at Pinewood Studios, where Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode 8 were all shot.

There has been no official launch date for part 9, however if history repeats itself it will more than likely be sometime in December of 2019, as Star Wars: The Force Awakens released [December 18, 2015], Rogue One: A Star Wars Story [December 16, 2016] and Star Wars: Episode VIII [December 15, 2017].

Movieweb also reports that back in August, Mark Hamill confirmed that his iconic character Luke Skywalker will in fact return in Star Wars 9, as the actor shaved off his Jedi beard once production wrapped on Episode 8. No story details have been confirmed yet, but director Colin Trevorrow has re-assured fans that this final installment of the new trilogy will provide satisfying answers to all of the fan theories about Rey (Daisy Ridley) and her heritage. The director has also teased his ambitious plans to shoot a scene for the movie in actual outer space, using IMAX cameras.

The filmmaker also confirmed last month that he plans on shooting this sequel on 65mm film. Kodak reportedly added the capability to process 65mm film at their UK facility, with Star Wars 9 being one of the projects that will utilize the opportunity. Director J.J. Abrams shot Star Wars: The Force Awakens on 35mm film, with Rian Johnson also shooting Star Wars: Episode VIII on 35mm film as well. Shooting on 65mm will allow Colin Trevorrow to expand the visual scope of his film, which could make Star Wars: Episode IX the biggest Star Wars movie, in more ways than one.