Suicide Squad Breaks Weekend Box Office Records Despite Poor Critic Reviews

The critics said that the movie was a dud, however the people seem to love it all the same. Suicide Squad blasted August box office records this weekend, raking in over $140 million in ticket sales. The prior record was held by Guardians Of The Galaxy with an opening weekend of $95 million.

The story line is what critics have been hammering with negative reviews… Assemble a team of the world’s most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains, provide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government’s disposal, and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity. U.S. intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do. However, once they realize they weren’t picked to succeed but chosen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it’s every man for himself?

Social media has been exploding with positive reviews from those that have seen the flic this weekend, however all wished there was more Joker scenes involved. We will not give it away, but we are pretty sure the movie set itself up for a sequel that will have a ton of the Joker involved to satisfy fans.

Here is the latest trailer:

