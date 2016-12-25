GEORGE MICHAEL DEAD AT 53 OF UNEXPECTED HEART ATTACK ON CHRISTMAS DAY

George Michael has in fact passed away at his home in England at the young age of only 53.

A rep for Michael says, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.” He goes on to tell us that “this was totally unexpected and that Michael was working on a Showtime movie he was super excited to be a part of.”

Police say the death is unexplained, but doesn’t appear to be suspicious, according to the BBC in the UK.

With more than 100 Million in album sales througout his career, Michael was yet another top dog in the music industry that has left us in 2016.

The album that launched Michael’s career was WHAM! in the’80s… churning out hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.”

Here is some of Michael’s biggest hits!… Kind of a creepy fact, one of his biggest hits was “Last Christmas”.