Gorillaz New Album One Of The Most Anticipated Of 2017 Featuring De La Soul, SnoopDogg & Vic Mensa

Get ready people, one of the most highly anticipated albums of 2017 is without a doubt the new Gorillaz album, with the latest update surrounding the release coming from Pos of De La Soul. Pos recently sat down with The Guardian about collaborating on the still-untitled project. “We actually sat down with Damon two weeks ago and he played us some of the new Gorillaz album, and it sounds amazing,” said Pos. “He played us a track that he wants us to get off on his album so we got to get in the studio and put that down.”

Pos has gone on record with ShowbizSpy stating that Snoop Dogg will also make a guest appearance on what will be the fifth studio album from Gorillaz. Vic Mensa, composer Jean Michel-Jarre, songwriter Liam Bailey will also be contributing.

Pos also told ShowbizSpy “This album is some of the best work we have ever done, with a sound that will be both familiar and mind blowing with the added artists. I guarantee fans will be very happy.” That is one strong statement!

The new album will hit sometime in 2017, until then here is a couple music videos that help put Gorillaz on the map!