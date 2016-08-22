Lou Pearlman Died Of Massive Heart Attack In Prison While Waiting To Have Heart Surgery

As we already know… music mastermind Lou Pearlman, the brains behind the Backstreet Boys and ‘NSYNC boy bands, passed away while serving his prison sentence for fraud at the age of 62.

Sources within the DOJ are now saying they where aware of his heart problems, and had already transferred him to receive the medical attention he required, however they where a bit late.

A security guard for the prison in Texarkana, Texas told our spies: “You have to be almost dying before you are sent out to a hospital. The reason is because of both money and security issues. The cost of any treatments is taken on by the fed and security must be handled by the DOJ. With the amount of paperwork that must be taken care of before one is able to go to the hospital is imminence.” He goes on to say: “I have seen mrsa outbreaks that could have been handled very easily, but instead you have people losing body parts because of all the red tape with medical care in the prison system. I guess the saying is true that if you are going to prison, don’t get sick!”

Lou’s cause of death has been official labeled by the hospital of “death by natural causes” even though they knew he was having heart problems.

As far as what landed the mogul in prison, according to court documents and Wiki:

In February 2007, Florida regulators announced that Pearlman’s Trans Continental Savings Program was indeed a massive fraud and the state took possession of the company. Most of the at least $95 million which was collected from investors was gone. Orange County Circuit Judge Renee Roche ordered Pearlman and two of his associates, Robert Fischetti and Michael Crudelle, to bring back to the United States “any assets taken abroad which were derived from illegal transactions.”

Following a flight from officials, Pearlman was arrested in Indonesia on June 14, 2007 after being spotted by a German tourist couple. He was living in a tourist hotel in Nusa Dua in Bali. Pearlman had been seen in Orlando in late January 2007, in early February in Germany, including an appearance on German television on February 1. Reportedly he was also seen in Russia, Belarus, Germany, Israel, Spain, Panama, Brazil and Indonesia. In early February, an attorney in Florida received a letter from Pearlman sent from Bali. Pearlman was then indicted by a federal grand jury on June 27, 2007. Specifically, Pearlman was charged with three counts of bank fraud, one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud.

Five days before his sentencing, Pearlman requested a telephone and an Internet connection two days a week to continue to promote bands. U. S. District Judge G. Kendall Sharp rejected the request. On May 21, 2008, Sharp sentenced Pearlman to 25 years in prison on charges of conspiracy, money laundering, and making false statements during a bankruptcy proceeding. Pearlman could reduce his prison time by one month for every million dollars he helped a bankruptcy trustee recover. He also ordered individual investors to be paid before institutions in distributing any eventual assets.

Lou was also accused of molestation by several accusers, however non of those charges where ever filed.