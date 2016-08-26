Actress Bella Thorne Finally Confirms She Is Bi-Sexual After Questions About Her Leaked Video Hit Social Media

We finally got conformation via social media from Bella Thorne, that she is in fact bi-sexual. It only took about a year to pry the truth out of her, as our spies have reported about her sexual escapades several times now with other smoking hot women.

Bella was asked flat out if she was in fact gay as we have been reporting for the last year, and she replied with a big “YES”. We hate to say it again, but we told you so.

Then after Twitter blew up with gay pride and proposal Tweets, Bella replied to all her new gay fans:

Aww thank you for all the accepting tweets from everyone. I love you guys ❤️❤️❤️ #pride — bella thorne (@bellathorne) August 23, 2016

If you have never heard of Bella, let us lay some education for you on one of the most beautiful ginger women in the world. Annabella Avery “Bella” Thorne is an American actress and singer by profession. She played Ruthy Spivey in the TV series My Own Worst Enemy, Tancy Henrickson in the fourth season of Big Love, and CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up. She also appeared as Hilary/”Larry” in Blended and as Celia in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. In 2015, she played Madison in The Duff and Amanda in Perfect High.

Bella was dating actor Gregg Sulkin for about a year, but just recently broke up and has now been seeing Bella Pendergast. The latest picture she posted of the new couple kissing is making rounds like wild fire on social media:

wake me up when these damn girls will officially date @bellathorne i'm just a happy shipper pic.twitter.com/W0Xp64aXmm — ` (@vodkaingomez) August 22, 2016

Now the only thing Bella has to worry about, is the amount of women that are trying like hell to hook up with her. lol