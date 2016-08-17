Amber Heard & Johnny Depp Assault & Divorce Case Settled Amber Withdraws Accusations

As expected, Amber Heard refused to testify under oath about the abuse/assault charges she claimed Johnny Depp was responsible for in their short relationship.

Sources have confirmed that the domestic assault charges against Johnny have been dismissed, and the divorce settlement has been taken care of at about $8 million out of Johnny’s pocket. Much less than the $50 million Amber was said to be expecting. Friends of Depp said this just proves that Amber was full of shit and would not go under oath with her claims, because she was nervous that the truth may come out at some point, and that would get her in trouble if she lied under oath.

Amber and Johnny released a joint statement: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love for one another.” they also said: “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains.” This was said to have been added to help protect Amber from further prosecution of Depp fans/friends, and was a requirement of the “deal”.

Amber’s attorneys released the following statement as well: “Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity.” Though the percentage amount that will be given was not mentioned.

Sources report that Johnny has told close friend Nicolas Cage that he is glad that “crazy bitch” is finally out of his life, and that he can now move forward… He continues “I am just ready to get back to work… I could not focus with all the mess that was going on, I am good now though for sure.”

We are super excited that this is all finally behind him, and can’t wait to see captain Jack Sparrow set to be back in 2017 for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales!