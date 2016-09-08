Amber Rose Hooks Up For Threesome after VMA’s Says She Did Not Like It

Amber Rose Hooks Up For Threesome after VMA’s Says She Did Not...

Amber Rose had her first podcast as the host of the ‘Loveline’ with Dr. Donaghueis. Revealing details of her very first threesome with a guy and a girl, and according to Amber it was not a very great experience for her, in fact she has a lot to say about the encounter.

Amber according to sources hooked up with the other two un-named famous participants after the VMA’s, and is telling us that “the passion was not there, I was just not into it.” Amber has done multiple men at the same time in the past, this much we know for sure, and in the podcast she even says she would go back to doing a couple dudes at the same time no problem.

ShowbizSpy reached out to Amber for further clarification and our spies are telling us that Amber said: “Look, the passion is just not there with another woman in the room, I like to be the center of attention you know, and that is what I get with one male or two males, I guess I am just not good about sharing cock and a bit greedy.” Damn we love this woman so much!

Amber is pushing the new podcast pretty hard, posting all over social media and television:

Our New Podcast #LoveLine airs tmrw!!! Subscribe NOW! @drdonaghue #fanart ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Sep 7, 2016 at 11:47am PDT

Amber also talks about her sex tapes in the podcast that is set to be released tomorrow.

So, as we already knew it, but now can confirm again, Amber must be the center of attention in the sack, no questions asked or forget it.