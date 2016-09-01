Baylee Curran Supposed Text Of Setting Up Chris Brown Is A Fake!

The text being said was sent from Baylee Curran to a guy named Safari… that he is claiming was Baylee texting “she was going to set up Chris Brown for kicking her out of the house” is a fake according to some who know Safari. Our spies tracked down an acquaintance of Safari, who is telling us he is making it all up, the text is 100% guaranteed a fake, and the guy is not all there in the head.

The text in question according to TMZ was sent Tuesday at 2:57 AM, shortly after Baylee Curran was kicked out of Chris’ house. “Hey safari don’t you know this freak Chris brown is kicking me out of his house because I called his friend jewelry fake can you come get me my Uber is messing up if not I’m going to set him up and call the cops and say that he tried to shoot me and that will teach him a lesson I’m going to set his ass up. Lol come get me.” Safari responded, “Really that’s f*** up you ain’t going to do that your wrong if you do.”

The alleged text is in possession of Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, who’s trying to authenticate it and track down video surveillance that has come up missing from the mansion.

If you are unsure about how it all went down, you can read about the entire Chris Brown police stand off and get caught up to speed on the juicy gossip.

Chris is facing some serious charges though for real, so his attorneys are looking to anything that could help keep him out of the pokey and/or off probation again. After Chris got probation for kicking Rihanna’s ass in the limo back in the day, Chris got one year probation that was dragged out several years because he could not stay out of trouble.