Fake Tabloid Site That Google Search Loves Sued By Emma Watson For Nude Photo & Fake Content

Emma Watson’s legal team sent a cease and desist letter, along with the description of a nasty lawsuit to celeb tabloid site Celeb Jihad for posting a racy nude photo, that was not supposed to hit the web.

According to the letter obtained by TMZ, the photos were taken by Emma’s stylist, who then gave Emma all rights to the photo.

After investigating the site, about 90% of the sites content is fake, including all fake comments by popular commenting system Disqus. They basically Photoshop celebrity heads on other already naked women, including editing porn videos to appear to be famous celebrities. We found out the site has been threatened with lawsuits about a gazillion times, with the most popular one back in the day by Taylor Swift for posting fake nude photos with Taylor’s head using Photoshop.

The one thing we can not understand is Google’s love for the site in their search engine. For several years now if you search for any type of nude celebrity or celebrity sex, either PornHub, Xvideos or CelebJihad is right at the very top, and almost 100% of the time the information is completely false and misleading, creating a bad experience for users performing a Google search.

For example a quick Google search for “Taylor Swift sex tape”, “Megan Fox sex tape” or “Emma Watson sex tape” videos we know for a fact are not real, provide non other than Celeb Jihad and PornHub at the very top providing links to false videos, content and information.

ShowbizSpy interviewed a PornHub online marketing specialist who wants to remain anonymous, and here is what he is telling us: “You do not understand, the nude celebrity business is one of the biggest ad money generators to the company (PornHub). We love when people put up standard porn videos and title them as something celeb related or popular in the world, as that will almost immediately put us at the top of the search engines results for anything nude, naked or sex for that celeb, regardless of if they are fake or not. For example, the Kim Kardashian sex tape as we all know is the most downloaded porn video of all time, and this was one that management told us to stay 1st place for no matter what, even though we did not in fact offer the full video. We have made more money off of that teaser video via advertising revenue than any video we have ever had. Even the titles with like Megan Fox, Miley Cyrus and Emma Watson are all generating huge amounts of traffic, even though we know damn well they are all fake. It’s a numbers game and PornHub is the experts in the industry at fooling the Google search rankings. So what if the user is duped, we made our money when the page loaded.”

This information has also been brought to Google’s attention directly many times about the misleading information at the top of those type of searches, and yet they still do nothing about the poor/misleading search results. Google top dog John Mueller with the Google search team has been directly contacted about the poor/misleading search results that have been going on for years and his reply was: “Someone once compared this type of issue with a user searching for an “evil unicorn” — it might not exist, so we know nobody can give us facts about it, but the user expects to see results anyway.”

This is not 100% true as many sites such as ourselves, The Mirror, TMZ, GossipCop etc. etc. do everything we can to provide facts, when rumors of nude celebrity content is making rounds. For example even though we have a section dedicated to celebrity sex tapes and nude celebrity content just like all the other major news outlets, we have never used any nude image, fake image or verified authenticity of any exposed content unless we are 110% sure, and the same goes for other ‘quality’ celebrity Google News reporting sites.

Crazy enough though, after the news of Celeb Jihad being sued hit the web yet again, they are now dominating terms for Emma Watson sex tape and other nude/sex celeb searches, all providing fake images and information, along with non other than big dog PornHub at the very top. So, like they say in Hollywood… Any press is good press, especially when it comes to Google search results it would seem.

[UPDATE] – Emma Watson is said to be going on a few talk shows soon about her displeasure with how Google provides sites promoting fake content and mis-information in the celeb niche at the top of their search terms. This should get interesting for sure, and we will of course update this page after any interviews.