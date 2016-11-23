FBI Says They Will No Longer Pursue Brad Pitt Over Claims Of Child Abuse On Plane

We already told everyone that the trumped up charges on Brad Pitt were not going to stick, and now it has been confirmed by the FBI.

The FBI has now officially closed its investigation of Brad Pitt, stemming from a flight that took place in mid-September between the actor and his oldest child, Maddox. Much like the investigation by the Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the FBI has found nothing to warrant more action. An FBI spokesperson said in a statement, “The FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter.”

This is the same thing that we have been told by several close to Brad, telling us “The complete ordeal is bull shit, there is no way he would lay a hand on any of his children. Though we can confirm that Angelina Jolie and Brad have not been “in love” for years. Brad is a free bird man, and Angelina would like to take their lives a route he was/is not going to be cool with.

Jolie initially filed for divorce and sole physical and legal custody of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, but Pitt responded earlier in November, seeking joint custody.

We still don’t know the specifics, of how everything will go down with the children and property. But if this most recent witch hunt is of any indication, it could get pretty damn bad.