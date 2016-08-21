Gawker Media To Close Doors Next Week Permanently After Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Law Suit Breaks The Company

Wow! Never thought we would see this, but Gawker Media has decided to shut down its website next week permanently, after the company went belly up from the Hulk Hogan sex tape law suit loss.

There is several in the industry, including Gawker employees that said they knew what they where doing when they posted the real Hulk Hogan sex tape on their website. The only problem is that, they used their own servers to house the tapes and not a server outside of the US, which was a huge mistake that has now caused the company to sell off all their assets to Univision. This includes the purchase of Deadspin, Gawker, Gizmodo, Jalopnik, Jezebel, Kotaku and Lifehacker. All of the sites being listed as receiving well over 1M visitors per month.

Gawker released the following on their website on Thurday: “After nearly fourteen years of operation, Gawker.com will be shutting down next week. The decision to close Gawker comes days after Univision successfully bid $135 million for Gawker Media’s six other websites, and three months after the Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel revealed his clandestine legal campaign against the company.” They continue… “Nick Denton, the company’s outgoing CEO, informed current staffers of the site’s fate on Thursday afternoon, just hours before a bankruptcy court in Manhattan will decide whether to approve Univision’s bid for Gawker Media’s other assets. Staffers will soon be assigned to other editorial roles, either at one of the other six sites or elsewhere within Univision. Near-term plans for Gawker.com’s coverage, as well as the site’s archives, have not yet been finalized.”

Gawkers huge mistake was putting the tape on their own servers. Had they put the video on a server not attached to the company outside of the US and simply link to the video, none of the problems they have had would have happened. So, I guess the rule continues, don’t use your main server to house anything that would be questionable or you could also end up like Gawker.