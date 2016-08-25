Jennifer Lopez Breaks Up With Casper Smart Again, Says It Is For Good This Time

47 Year old Jennifer Lopez has indeed called it quits with 29 year old boy toy Casper Smart, stating to close friends that “the time has come to move on”.

Sources told People Mag: “It wasn’t anything dramatic and they were on good terms – it just came to a natural end,” the source adds. “They will remain friends and they see each other, but they are not together. It was very amiable.”

J Lo and Casper hooked up around October 2011 or earlier while Casper was a dancer for her concerts and music video shoots. It appeared as if they broke up in 2014, however friends claimed they were never really apart … and they were really spending time at her house when they were supposedly separated. However, there has been plenty of on again off again with the couple, as Casper himself has told friends close to him that “the relationship has been very weird for the last year.” “He basically knew what was coming” says Tony Gonzalez a close friend of Casper.

Many reported that the couple was actually not having problems as they where seen together in Vegas just last week. But as we said then, we say again and now confirmed by several other outlets. Jennifer Lopez is back on the market!

Reps for both JLO and Casper have refused to comment, and both of their social media channels are dead quiet. One of JLO’s workers Crystal Wilson though has told our spies “She is fine, in fact she is doing great, there is no need to worry about that.”