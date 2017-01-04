KIM KARDASHIAN RETURNS TO SOCIAL MEDIA FOR REAL THIS TIME AFTER PARIS ROBBERY

Kim Kardashian was back on social media Tuesday, posting a home video and a family photo with husband Kanye West and their two children. We know right, kinda boring, but Kim one of the biggest social media queens on the planet has not posted anything since the Paris robbery, a case that is still unsolved.

Here is the pic posted via all her social media accounts:

Kim is still gun-shy and a bit nervous still, but her security detail is right up there with the president of the United States now.

All of this is happening on the heals of Ray J’s announcement and HUGE payment to be on the Celebrity Big Brother, with producers in hopes that he spills all the dirty little secrets of the Kim Kardashian sex tape video that made them both so famous.