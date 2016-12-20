Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are In Fact Confirmed Engaged And To Be Married In 2017!

UPDATE: Mainstream media is now finally picking up on what we have beeen saying forever now… Prince Harry and Meghan are getting serious. The Sun recently reported marriage rumors, something as you can see below, we reported on in November. Don’t doubt our sources, they are always spot on!

You have heard the rumors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relationship getting more serious every minute, even most recently earning the thumbs up of Harry’s friends and family members in the few months they’ve been privately dating, including Harry’s father, Prince Charles, who met Markle, and was “blown away by her charm and charisma”.

Showbiz Spy can confirm that insiders close to Harry (inside the royal family) are telling us, “Meghan is the one, they are so good together, he (Harry) has told me that she is the one and they are already completing the steps to announce their marriage in 2017.” We then asked if the royal family is ok with Markle and he replied: “They have already done all the homework that is done on a family, and all checks and balances have come out clean.”

If you have never heard of Meghan, don’t worry you are not alone… Rachel Meghan Markle is an American actress most widley known for her role as Rachel Zane on the juggernaut legal drama series Suits, she also played FBI special agent Amy Jessup in the sci-fi thriller Fringe. Markle is of mixed race, and self-identifies as such: “My dad is Caucasian and my mom is African American” says Meghan.

RadarOnline recently reported that the Royal family has requested that Prince Harry end the relationship with Meghan, we can confirm those claims are completely false. This does not come as a surprise to us, as Radar is known for making shit up any chance they get.

Fortunately Meghan already has proven she loves charity work with involvement as the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, traveling to Rwanda for the Clean Water Campaign. She has also worked with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women as an Advocate—she made a presentation at UN Headquarters for the HeforShe gender equality campaign in September 2014. Markle traveled to Afghanistan with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on a USO tour in December 2014, and was was a Counselor for the international charity One Young World, speaking at the annual summit in Dublin in 2014 on the topics of gender equality and modern-day slavery. Most recently Meghan attended the Ottawa summit in 2016.

With all that said, there could be one little hiccup that has come to light recently, and could be cause for concern by the Royal family… Several sources are claiming that her ex-husband film producer Trevor Engelson may have some naughty videos of Meghan that could leak at any time. Though we have not been able to find any real proof of said videos, and to be honest a leaked sex tape is not the end of the world, as pretty much every celeb and couple in the world out there has at least one out there now.

We here at Showbiz Spy hope that everything works out for Harry and Meghan, as from what we are hearing they are truly, deeply in love. Something not easy to find.