Ray J Drops New ‘Famous’ Track Dissing ‘Kim K Superstar’ Sex Tape Star Kim Kardashian & Husband Kanye West

It is of no surprise that Ray J was all kinds of pissed off, after Kanye used his likeness in the video made for Kanye’s track “Famous”, where Ray J was a wax figure laying naked in bed next to Kim.

Now with the help of Chris Brown, Ray J is getting even dropping a track that completely destroys Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on his new album ‘Raydemption’ and track named ironically ‘Famous’.

The Kim Kardashian sex tape is of no doubt what launched Kim Kardashian to stardom, and he lets everyone know yet again, that she and her entire family knew damn well what they were doing.

On the Drumma Boy-produced track, he raps, “She fucked me for fame, look in her eyes/ She was the first one to sign on the line/ She was the real one to plan it all out/ Look at the family, they walk around proud/ All because she had my dick in her mouth.”

What Ray J says has been proven many many times, that Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris in fact set up the entire tape from the very beginning. There is the tell all Kardashian book and of course the proventies to Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis that put everyone in touch with the right people in the biz, for the tape to become the most watched porn video of all time.

Ray J went on the record about the track saying: “You can’t fault me and Chris for responding to all the things that have been done over the last few months. Kanye just want drop it, he seems to be infatuated with me fucking his wife.”

Best friend of Ray J Chris Brown puts in his kicks as well… rapping on the track: “I know that you cry when you’re going to sleep every damn night/ I’ll fuck around and make another one famous.”

Funny how you can hear Ray J say that Kim has said many times she misses him, even while with Kanye.

Ray J and Kim Kardashian have always tried to stay cool, but according to our sources Kanye’s jealousy put a stop to the friendship.