Two Time Sex Tape Star & Playboy Playmate Pamela Anderson Says: “Stay Away From Porn” LOL!

You read it right! Pamela Anderson has gone public urging the public (specifically men) to give up pornography once and for all, and that it is a bad thing for the human race.

This came as a huge surprise to the public, as Pamela was as we all know made famous as a sex symbol, featured in not one but two sex tape videos (One with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and the other with Poison lead singer Bret Michaels), and being featured in Playboy over 15 times. There is also the rumors of a possible third sex tape made with Paris Hilton’s sex tape co-star Rick Salomon and of course a 4th that we all know about with musician Kid Rock.

Pamela says in a statement: “Simply put, we must educate ourselves and our children to understand that porn is for losers— a boring, wasteful and dead-end outlet for people too lazy to reap the ample rewards of healthy sexuality.” She goes on to used the Anthony Weiner scandals and his wife’s recent announcement that she is separating from him to further demonstrate the dangers of pornography… “If anyone still had doubts about the addictive dangers of pornography, Anthony Weiner should have put paid to them with his repeated, self-sabotaging sexting. What is required is an honest dialogue about what we are witnessing—the true nature and danger of porn—and an honor code to tamp it down in the collective interests of our well-being as individuals, as families and as communities.”

Many on social media attacked, feeling that Pamela is now only grasping to change public perception simply because she does not have the hoohas’ anymore to make money from her sexuality. We tend to disagree that she does not have the “right stuff” anymore as if you look at her verified Instagram account there is a ton of pictures that show she still definitely “has it”.

A photo posted by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jul 20, 2016 at 9:30am PDT

A photo posted by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Aug 23, 2016 at 10:46pm PDT

With that said, and what we found on her social media accounts… why on earth would she try to dumb down pornography as her sex symbolizm is what made her what she is today, and she knows it. Even most recently posting very sexually suggestive pics to her verified social media accounts. Hmmm, seems to us like someone was just trying to stir up the media… Mission accomplished Pam, good job!