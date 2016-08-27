Leaked Emily Sears Full Sex Tape Porn Video

Leaked Emily Sears Full Sex Tape Porn Video

Rising model Emily Sears has become the latest victim to leaked nudes and celebrity sex tape videos. Emily has become famous in the modeling arena very fast with her use of social media, and posting pictures of herself that makes every man and woman drool.

The sex tape said to be that of Emily, leaked just this last week and quickly became the talk of the town in LA. The video features what appears to be Emily after a nice little workout taking a shower, lathering up that big beautiful booty of hers in a very sexual way. She then exits the shower and goes over to the guy holding the camera looking as sexy as you could imagine and proceeds to pleasure him orally. After she has spent a few minutes downstairs on the guy she turns around and lets him get to work and finish on her back side.

We have seen the video and can say that it is very good and the overall quality is top notch. With that said, the only issue we have with the video is that you do not see her face in any closeups and though people are saying it is her, we can not confirm.

Emily has been asked about the tapes and thus far has not made any comments.

Emily’s social media Instagram account that gets dick picks sent to her on a daily basis from horney fans, has been blowing up. Her followers are getting ready to hit the 4 million mark after this last weeks spike in followers for some reason. lol

Watch Full Sex Tape Porn Videos Player

  • Rico

    One of the best looking asses I have ever seen! WAY better than Kim Kardashians booty.

    • Ginger

      Yes, ^^^ What he said!

  • Dallas Cowboys Fan

    Watched it just now, I am pretty sure it is her, there was event the heart looking tattoo on the side of her ass. I know you guys are saying you are not sure, but I think this is her no doubt in my mind. Great fucking find!!!

    • Phone_Guy

      Is this the tattoo she has in the video?

      • Dallas Cowboys Fan

        Looks like the same one to me.

        • Brian B.

          Why would they not confirm the sex tape, if the tattoo matches?

          • MERPER

            that is EXACTLY my point… the entire post can’t confirm it is her… though the tattoo would make it obvious, and this guy says it’s hears. BIG difference between hearts and her actual tattoo

          • Andrews_9656

            David has been in the celeb sex biz for ever, he is very careful about confirming a tape, and has to have undeniable 100% proof before attaching a name to a tape as confirmed, probably for legal reasons. If you guys remember he did the same thing with the Olivia Mojica tape back in the day, after the footage he got did not show her face. But then come to find out it was in fact her and she tried to sue everyone and their dog. This game is a slippery slope with sex tapes. Look at what happened to Gawker after Hulk Hogan got done with them in court. Yikes!

  • 489PimP

    Emily Sears is so banging hot, I knew she would be a huge hit after seeing her spread in Maxim Mag. What I would give for one night. (͡ ͡° ͜ つ ͡͡°)

  • Weight Loss Is For Losers

    She can deny it all she wants as all celebs always do in the beginning of a scandal, it does look in my opinion though to be Emily.

  • Chiefs Suck

    She has one of the most beautiful naked bodies I have ever seen, her skin is flawless!