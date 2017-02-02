TABLOID REPORT THAT CLAIMS LIAM HEMSWORTH IS PISSED OFF AT NICK JONAS IS BOGUS!

Oh jeez, with the bull shit news going around all day and night now. The rumors going around that Nick Jonas has been texting Miley...
CHELSEA HANDLER COMES OFF AS A PURE RACIST AGAINST MELANIA TRUMP

Oh boy, here we go again with Chelsea Handler, who we might add has a net worth in the whopping $40M range, making idiot...
MADONNA CHANGES HER BOMBING THE WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT AFTER BEING CONTACTED BY SECRET SERVICE

Yes, Madonna did say: "Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House." All...
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI GOES NEARLY NUDE FOR PHOTO SHOOT IN NEW YORK FOR DKNY

As you can see from the picture of Emily Ratajkowski walking her dog, damn near naked in New York, the woman has some great...
THE FAPPENING PART 2 HAS ARRIVED AFTER HUNDREDS OF NUDE CELEBRITY SEX TAPES &...

It has happened yet again... Tons of British celebrities have been hacked, and the leaking of nude pictures and sex tapes is becoming a...
ALANIS MORISSETTE LAWSUIT AGAINST FORMER MANAGEMENT COMPANY FOR $15M IS IN THE BAG

Yet again as we all know by now, another management company has been busted with their hand in the cookie jar, and this time...
JENNIFER ANISTON IS NOT PROVIDING RELATIONSHIP ADVICE TO SELENA GOMEZ

Yup, yet again Hollywood Life or as some like to call it now... "Hollywood Lies" is claiming that Jennifer Aniston is currently providing relationship...
LOOK OUT HOLLYWOOD PARIS JACKSON IS READY TO TAKE OVER THE TOWN!

Paris Jackson who as we all know is one of the heirs to the Michael Jackson fortune, has decided the time has come to...
INSIDERS CLAIM DC COMICS WONDER WOMAN IS A HORRIBLE MESS OF A MOVIE

DC Comics may have made a ton of money in 2016 with the hype of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad,...
BLAC CHYNA MANAGERS ‘IGM’ CLAIM LAWSUIT IF NOT PAID MILLIONS OWED TO THEM BY...

Blac Chyna has been in the news big time for several reasons as of late... Claims of Rob Kardashian telling people close to him...
