As we all know by now, Amber Rose is very comfortable showing off her nude body for anyone. Instagram believes though that the “Slut Walk” creator went a bit to far with her last post taken with no panties on… showing the entire world her small patch of pussy hair.

Amber was pushing a new feminist campaign called: “Bring Back The Bush”.

Amber has been dealing with more sex tape porn video rumors as of late, after someone tried to pass off a porno video said to be Amber. However, the one that was attempted to look as though it was Amber was soon tore down, as the bald woman in the video had a tattoo on her neck… and Amber has no tattoo on her neck at this moment. This is not to say that Amber does not have sex videos out there, because as we all know she does and has confirmed the fact with ShowbizSpy. We are just saying the one recently being labeled as her was in fact not.

As for Instagram and Twitter removing Amber’s “free speech” pussy photo, she has 5 simple words for them… “I Don’t Give A Fuck” then posted this video to her Instagram.

When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don't give a fuck because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

Here is a little video of Amber Rose explaining just what feminism is:

