The Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian saga is almost to a close.

As of right now neither Rob or Blac have requested child support. However, if there is any support it will most likely be Rob that gets it.

As far as custody, Rob has always had thier daughter Dream about 80% of the time, due to Chyna’s busy appearance scheduled.

We have also heard that the Blac Chyna nudes and sex tapes have been disused in the proceedings, though no details have been publicly given.

Chyna continues to make appearances at “high class” strip clubs for $40k or more a night. Not bad for a girl that started her career on a pole.