It has been confirmed that Gal Gadot was in fact 5-6 months pregnant during the filming of Wonder Woman, though watching the movie, you would have never guessed it.

Gal said to the media: “On close-up I looked very much like Wonder Woman. On wide shots I looked very funny, like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog. We had to utilize some good shooting and wonderful cgi skills.”

The actress took to her Instagram saying she had “a special message to my fans” and posted a sweet video thanking them for their support over the film’s opening weekend. The Patty Jenkins-directed film hit theaters on Friday and became a critical and box office success, breaking records for the biggest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman.

Either way, we think the movie was great and can’t wait to see her again in the next Batman installment that has been confirmed by writers!