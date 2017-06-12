GOT ‘Game Of Thrones” fans will rejoice with season 7 according to several close to the HBO hit series.

Showbiz Spy has been informed that there will be a few episodes in this coming season, that will last almost 90min in total run time. This breaks the previous 68min record held by season 6 finally ‘The Winds of Winter’.

Premiering July 17th, we have also been told by Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister that this season is also very fast paced, and will be much different from the previous seasons.

This news coincides with what Harington, who plays fan favorite Jon Snow, said to ENews that the seventh series is “really different than any other season ever made and is accelerating rapidly toward the end.”

All we know is bring on the dragons and massive action!

Here is the latest trailer released by HBO:

