FINALLY! RAY J CONFIRMS KRIS JENNER WAS IN FACT BEHIND THE KIM KARDASHIAN SUPERSTAR SEX TAPE

We hate to be right all the time, but damit our sources have been confirmed yet again, and this time from the Kim Kardashian sex tape partner Ray J’s mouth!

Ray had an interview with Heat Magazine, and all but confirmed that the entire sex tape was a complete inside job orchestrated by Kim Kardashian’s momager, Kris Jenner.

Ray J said: “I only did my part. As a man I tried to play my part in the situation. If you’re intelligent you can read between the lines, the momager was the real, true hustler.”

We have gone on record with several sources calling out that Kim’s mother did in fact have her hands in the entire sex tape “leak” to further her daughters career.

Here is just a few articles we have posted through the years about this very fact, and been blasted for the reporting:

CONFIRMED: JOE FRANCIS BRAINS BEHIND KIM KARDASHIAN SEX TAPE SUCCESS

KIM KARDASHIAN SEX TAPE CONFIRMED USED AS WAY TO BECOME FAMOUS SAYS TELL ALL BOOK KARDASHIAN DYNASTY

KIM KARDASHIAN WORN OUT DEFENDING HER SEX TAPE PORN VIDEO WITH RAY J… REALLY?!

The Kim Kardashian sex tape was/is the most successful porn video of all time, being downloaded more than any porno in the world. I would say that momager Kris is probably the best manager ever, creating the Kardashian empire that is as strong as ever worth over 200M to the family, all based on her daughters famous sex tape video. Many have tried to replicate Kim’s success, but failed miserably. Maybe they need to hire the real gangster manager next time.