50 CENT DROPS MEGA LAWSUIT ON LAWYERS THAT LOST SEX TAPE CASE!

Uh oh! rapper 50 Cent is all kinds of pissed off after losing the Lastonia Leviston sex tape video case.

The case was lost in 2015 after a judge awarded Lastonia $7M for damages, after 50 had uploaded her sex tape to piss off rival Rick Ross (her baby daddy).

If you remember, 50 then claimed he was broke immediately after losing the case, however the judge (Ann Nevins) was not listening anymore after 50 was busted yet again flaunting his cash.

Fast forward to now, and 50 filed a claim to the U.S Bankruptcy court in Connecticut stating that 50 believes he received miscues from law firm Reed Smith and attorney Peter Raymond which he suggests caused him to be at a disadvantage in the Leviston case. He is now suing the attorneys for $32 million claiming negligent and unethical conduct of a client.

50 says in the documents that lack of effective representation and inadequate pre-trial preparation and preparation for trial caused him to lose the case.