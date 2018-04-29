Instead of doing a little jail time as most thought, due to good DUI lawyers Bam is only receiving a small amount of probation, AA meetings and some fines/fees.

Bam was pulled over by the CHP back in January for being on his phone while driving. Cops say they “detected a strong scent of alcohol” on the “Jackass” star, he took a breathalyzer… failed and was eventually charged with two counts of DUI.

Insiders that knew what he was doing before being pulled over say that “He did not seem to be drinking that much.”

After the DUI arrest, Bam checked himself into a rehab center… pretty much protocol for anyone busted in anything.

