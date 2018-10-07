The news of divorce was not really any big news after the split of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner… Ben was still mr. party dude and Jennifer was stay at home mom with the 3 kids, and of course all the rumors of cheating were running rampant.

Jennifer had claimed that Ben’s drinking was getting in the way of being a good father and she was not willing to have the kids around Ben alone in fear that his drinking would get in the way of parenting.

TMZ reporters have been told the physical custody agreement is very vague, it doesn’t outline any specific division of time with the kids. But, at least in the beginning, Jen will get the lion’s share of custodial time, and when Ben has the kids he will have a monitor to ensure he’s sober and the kids are safe.

Having someone watch Ben during his time with the kids was the only way that Jennifer would agree to the joint custody.

We reached out to our favorite divorce attorneys at Joseph Hollander & Craft, and we are being told that in the event that alcohol could be a problem on one side and possibly put children at risk, a monitor could be a good option so that the poarty in question can spend time with their children during and after divorce.

Here is recent video of Jennifer trying to get her man in rehab for drugs and alcohol…

