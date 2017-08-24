You would think that a guy with “The Science Guy” at the end of his name would be one smart cookie. However, not so much in this case.

Bill Nye ‘The Science Guy’ had been cut a check recently for $585k, and then got a letter from Disney saying: “We overpayed you, please return $496k of the payment we sent you. So now, suspicious Bill asks for an audit and hit auditor found that Disney Studios had shorted him over $9M in payments due since 1993.

According to sources, Bill’s now retained some power attorneys at Hamrick & Evans (their website is horrible, but thought we should link to them.) to get his dough. We reached out to Disney Studios, but no word back. So we reached out to our litigation attorneys in Overland Park, KS that handles high class Kansas City clients, and we are told first things first is to take the audit results to Disney Studios and see if they would like to “make things right”.

Well, considering who it is, and the fact that Disney is worth like a bazillion dollars, we are putting our money on they will kick in for the back pay and make things right for The Science Guy.

Here is a little video of Bill Nye doing his thing just a few days ago:

