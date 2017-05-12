Made famous by his role on the award winning comedy ‘That 70’s Show’, Danny has officially been accused by 3 women of rape.

Scientology reporter Tony Ortega broke the news that Danny is lawyering up big time, with criminal defense attorney Tom Mesereau of Mesereau Law. If the name sounds familiar, it should… as he has defended celebs like Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, Robert Blake and Suge Knight.

Radar has reported that all three women are currently, or where Scientologists members at the time of the alleged incidents from 2001-2003.

Masterson strongly denies the claims by all three women, and believes that former Scientologist Leah Remini who has been trying to find any woman to come forward with accusations, is only trying to build up press coverage as she has a new film “documentary” about the Scientology way of life.

We have also learned that Mesereau has super famous private investigator Scott Ross looking into this entire mess, in hopes of finding more evidence to defend his client from charges that could land him in jail for a very long time.

In California Mesereau Law is the go to for celebs in trouble