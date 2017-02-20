GOOGLE & BING TO REMOVE ENTERTAINMENT PIRACY SITES FROM FIRST PAGE OF SEARCH RESULTS

This could get interesting for sure, as Google and Bing both announced today that they will be removing websites from the first page of search results in the U.K. of sites infringing on copyright.

The problem is that most of the sites that infringe on copyright, and receive more DMCA requests than other sites by far, are some of the most visited in the world, including Google owned Youtube that has been battling copyright issues forever… Others major infringing sites include PornHub, XVideos, XHamster, PirateBay etc. During an investigation we found that 10 sites account for almost 90% of DMCA requests on the web today, and they are 10 of the largest most visited sites in the world.

The voluntary agreement was brokered by the U.K. Intellectual Property Office (IPO), the government department that deals with patents and copyright issues, who called it a “landmark” deal.

“Consumers are increasingly heading online for music, films, e-books, and a wide variety of other content. It is essential that they are presented with links to legitimate websites and services, not provided with links to pirate sites,” Jo Johnson, U.K. minister of state for universities, science, research and innovation, said in a press release on Monday.

According to CNBC both Bing and Google currently allow copyright owners across the globe to make a request for the removal of a link. In the past 12 months, Google has taken down 915 million links following requests from copyright holders. Bing took down over 91 million links between January and June 2016, according to a Microsoft transparency report.

The code was agreed on February 9 and will come into force immediately. It sets targets for reducing the visibility of infringing content in search results by June 1, 2017.