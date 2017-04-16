The IRS (Internal Revenue Service) does not play around, even when you are the famous daughter of a multi-millionaire.

Documents show that both Tori and Dean’s bank account where cleaned out this week, after the IRS filed a garnishment order to the couples banks. In total, close to a million bucks in cash was seized.

The couple has been fighting with bill collectors now for many years, and sources inside the couples camp are claiming their debt is somewhere in the area of $6M.

Many have been wondering why the IRS has not just put the couple in jail after all these years. According to criminal defense law firm Joseph Hollander & Craft, the IRS though they can put you in jail for back taxes owed, it is not standard operating procedure. However, if they filed any false income tax returns or try and hide anything during bankruptcy procedures, that would be a different story.

Tori’s reps have yet to comment on the latest news, though insiders are claiming they are trying to work out their financial problems with another reality television spot being talked about.

In Tori’s 2013 book “Spelling It Like It Is,” she wrote, “It’s no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone’s dreams. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my ­expensive tastes.