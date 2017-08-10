Live Nation is now in the middle of a nasty lawsuit that could cost them several millions if found negligent.

22 year old Roxanne Ngo died from extreme de-hydration and heart failure, after popping some ‘Molly’ (MDMA, Ecstasy) at ‘Hard Fest 2016’ held at the auto club speedway in Fontana, CA.

Now this would not be news any other time with someone OD’ing on a party drug at a concert, as it happens all the time. However, the parents of the victim are claiming that Live Nation is responsible due to lack of H20 areas that could have hydrated and saved their daughters life.

Ngo’s parents claim EMTs were delayed more than an hour because of the crowd crush and the fact that there were only 4 medical stations for over 147,000 concertgoers. They say their daughter went into full cardiac arrest while waiting for treatment. She was pronounced dead the next day at the hospital.

Live Nation also failed to provide enough cops to curb drug usage, and ignored the history of drug-related deaths at their concerts, all because it would stand in the way of the almighty buck … according to the suit.

Showbiz Spy reached out to Live Nation for comment: “At this time we can not comment on the lawsuit as it is in ongoing litigation. We do however send out our deepest condolences to the family of Roxanne, as we would with anyone in this situation.”

Here is some video from the Hard Fest 2016:

