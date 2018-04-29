Luann de Lesseps known for The Real Housewives of New York City appeared intoxicated while being stuffed into the back of a police cruiser December 2017, and even threatened to kill a cop … according to video that “leaked” showing her arrest.

You can hear her buddies begging her to stfu, you have the right to remain silent! LOL

Luann is still also facing 2 criminal misdemeanors: trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

She’s since apologized for the incident, and checked into rehab as well. However, she also pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges… and appears ready to fight in court with some strong criminal defense attorneys that she has already hired.

We asked our favorite criminal defense attorneys @ Joseph Hollander & Craft how the video will effect the case, and we are told that it is not going to help for sure. lol