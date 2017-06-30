Even though the Kardashian/Jenner empire is massive, the Notorious BIG attorneys could care less.

Kendall and Kylie had posted custom hip hop t-shirts that included “Biggy’s image” available for sale on their website.

Biggies mom Voletta Walace, then went ape shit, claiming they were ripping off and profiting off her dead sons image and not dropping her any cash.

This is when the Biggy estate’s lawyer, Julian K. Petty, fired off a cease and desist letter to the J sisters with a deadline of 5 PM Friday to stop pimping the shirts or face an intimidate lawsuit. Petty goes on to say to TMZ: “This is misappropriation at its finest. I’m curious to hear the justification. I’m even more curious to hear the proposed resolution.”

We have reached out for comment to our Kardashian insider, and we are being told that the sisters truly didn’t realize that the use of Biggies facial image was inappropriate. It is still unclear how much $ the shirts have made in sales, however we are also told that the estate is looking into the situation and looking to resolve the issue quickly.

Sounds like a payoff is coming to Biggie’s mom fast.